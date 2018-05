× Expand Tylar Sutton

Through 10/28 Woof Walks

Enjoy the gardens and grounds with your favorite canine. Pay for a garden and grounds admission and $5 per dog. Memberships include free admission for your dog to all Woof Walk Sundays. All dogs must be leashed. No Woof Walks on June 17, Sept. 9 or Oct. 7. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Sun., closed Mon. $5-$19. stanhywet.org