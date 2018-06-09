WordCamp Kent

Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center 215 S Depeyster St, Akron, Ohio 44240

WordCamps are informal, community-organized events that are put together by WordPress users. Everyone from casual users to core developers participate, share ideas, and get to know each other. Featuring speakers and sponsors from the northeast Ohio region, WordCamp Kent will provide great opportunities for learning and networking.

We have some exciting talks planned ranging from development topics, marketing/SEO, the Open Sourcing Mental Illness project, and Cleveland GiveCamp. We will also have a WordPress 101 track on Sunday for those new to WordPress.

WordCamp Kent 2018 will be held June 9-10 in downtown Kent, OH. Tickets are $40 and cover both days of sessions and networking and include access to lunch and the after-party on Saturday, coffee & snacks, and some awesome swag.

* Please Note: You must purchase a ticket on our site before the event. Tickets are $40.

Info
Kent State University Hotel and Conference Center 215 S Depeyster St, Akron, Ohio 44240 View Map
Business & Career
