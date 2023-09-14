Project Learn of Summit County is hosting a Work for Yourself@50+ workshop in conjunction with The AARP Foundation, at the Main Library on Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 10:00 am- 12:00pm.

The Work for Yourself@50+ workshop is a part of AARP’s mission to help older adults achieve economic wellness. This free two-hour workshop is open to anyone who has an interest in entrepreneurship and is at least 50 years old. This seminar will help the participant gameplan around self-employment, with the goal of answering the question - Is owning my own business a good fit/right for me? Refreshments and free parking. Registration is direct with AARP at: aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself.