Join the fun at Working Dog Wednesday at the Summit County Historical Society's Perkins Stone Mansion grounds at 550 Copley Road. Watch the sheep herding and learn about the Society's working dogs from shepherdess Edie Steiner. It's a free fun-filled, family time.
Working Dog Wednesday
to
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
Simon Perkins Stone Mansion 550 Copley Road, Akron, Ohio 44320
Events in The 330
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330Angry Cow Poetry in the Rialto Living Room
-
Thursday
-
Akron Life in ClevelandClassic Bike Show
-
Friday
-
Akron Life in ClevelandClassic Bike Show
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: