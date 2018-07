World Music at the Civic presents Alma Afro Beat Ensemble

This event celebrates the musical traditions of Summit County residents whose roots are Asian, Hispanic, African, Native American and European, honoring the rich cultural diversity of our city and encouraging cross-cultural engagement through the arts. The series won a 2016 Knights Arts Challenge Grant. This event is free, but tickets are required. Akron Civic Theatre, 182 S. Main St., Akron. 8 p.m. Free. akroncivic.com