World Obesity and Weight Management Congress

Holiday Inn Orlando SW Celebration Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway, Kissimmee, FL 34746 , Orlando, Florida 34746

Magnus Group cordially invites you to “World Obesity and Weight Management Congress (WOC 2020)” scheduled during October 26-28, 2020 in Orlando, USA.

WOC 2020 will give a chance to obesity specialists, obesity researchers, weight management professionals, and educator’s down to earth encounters and inventive thoughts on issues identified with Obesity and Weight Loss. It is a worldwide stage to investigate issues of common worry just as the knowledge sharing, share proof, thoughts and learning. This global congress includes prompt keynote presentations, Oral talks, Poster presentations and Exhibitions.

World Obesity and Weight Management Congress (WOC 2020) is scheduled during October 26-28, 2020 in Orlando, USA. WOC 2020 conference is designed with various sessions from different subjects in the field of Obesity and Weight Management to educate through keynote, oral and poster presentations. The purpose of this conference is to provide a platform for academicians, researchers, Doctors to put forward their ideas and innovations.

For Conference Topics Visit: https://obesityworldconference.com/program/scientific-sessions

To Submit Abstract visit: https://obesityworldconference.com/submit-abstract

To register for the conference see: https://obesityworldconference.com/register

For Conference Website visit: https://obesityworldconference.com/

Conference Venue: Orlando, USA

Contact Email: obesity@conferencemails.com

Contact Phone: 1 (702) 988 2320

WhatsApp: +1 (804) 876-0431

Health & Wellness
