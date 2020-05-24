The World’s LARGEST Scavenger Hunt!

This National Scavenger Hunt Day, be a part of this record-crushing, earth-shattering, worldwide event! Let’s Roam is hosting a custom scavenger hunt experience where teams around the globe will participate from their own homes. If we can get 2,733 people to go on our specially-crafted scavenger hunt on the same day, we’ll break the record and make scavenger hunt history!

It’s all led by Let’s Roam’s celebrated app and can be completed from any home (no “extra” supplies required). You’ll have 2 hours to complete as many challenges in the “World Record Attempt” scavenger hunt as possible. Since this is a worldwide event, this scavenger hunt will explore global cultures and help you travel the world from your own home. Through this event, we hope to connect people around the globe through the spirit of exploration!

Registration includes access to the “World Record Attempt” scavenger hunt in the Let’s Roam app, a t-shirt to help you commemorate your participation in the international event, a special certificate, and downloadable, sharable photos of your record-breaking experience.

Share with your friends, your family and loved ones to make May 24th, 2020 a day to go down in the history books!