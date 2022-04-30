World Tai Chi & Qigong Day

The mission of this global event is to raise awareness of the health benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong. Demonstrations, audience participation and a special segment for kids will be featured. Led by Certified Tai Chi and Qigong Instructor Nancy Gardner, this free program will tie in with others being held in all 50 U.S. states and in hundreds of cities spanning more than 80 nations. Like watching New Year come in around the globe, at 10 a.m. local time, participants will stop to play Tai Chi and Qigong, sending a wave of peace and healing for individuals, communities and nations.

Informational flyer available at www.ngenergy.us