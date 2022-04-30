World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

to

Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333

People of all ages are invited to come “play” and learn how Tai Chi and Qigong breathing and movement techniques can boost energy, improve

balance and help reduce stress.

Info

Fairlawn Kiwanis Community Center 3486 S. Smith Road, Fairlawn, Ohio 44333
Health & Wellness
330-945-5533
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - World Tai Chi and Qigong Day - 2022-04-30 09:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - World Tai Chi and Qigong Day - 2022-04-30 09:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - World Tai Chi and Qigong Day - 2022-04-30 09:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - World Tai Chi and Qigong Day - 2022-04-30 09:30:00 ical
330Homes spring22 right rail

Calendar of events

Tuesday

April 26, 2022

Wednesday

April 27, 2022

Thursday

April 28, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

tix