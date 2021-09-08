"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"

Akron Soul Train 191 King James Way, Akron, Ohio 44308

This Akron Soul Train exhibition showcases the residency work of both Nicole Condon-Shih and Ron Shelton, and it focuses on the interaction between humans and nature. Akron Soul Train, 191 King James Way, Akron. Wednesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Free. akronsoultrain.org

Art & Exhibitions
