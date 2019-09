WOW Sew & Sow Craft Show

The Sew & Sow Craft Show is a debut event from WOW -- Women for Oppressed Women, a ministry of thechapel.life. All proceeds will be used to underwrite outreach projects for the poor and oppressed in Akron, Cuyahoga Falls, Green, Kenmore and Wadsworth. Visitors can buy beautiful crafts, feast on soup, doughnuts and baked goods and cultivate their own artistic talents through creativity clinics that will feature take-home treasures.