WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music

In celebration of The University of Akron’s Confucius Institute 10 year anniversary we present the Chinese martial arts and folk music performance troupe WuLin HanYun featuring students and teachers from across China. WuLin HanYun travels the world showcasing Chinese performance art, including heart-stopping demonstrations of Tai Chi, Badunjin and Shaolin Swordplay, modern music skillfully performed on traditional instruments such as the Guzheng, and storytelling through intricate folk dance. Organized by the themes of happiness, harmony, and sharing, the performance presents ancient culture in a modern style that is exciting for the entire family.

Join us for the free performance on Saturday, October 27th at E J Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St. Akron. For free tickets contact E J Thomas box office or the Confucius Institute 330-972-2013 or nee@uakron.edu.