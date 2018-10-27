WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music

to Google Calendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00

The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325

In celebration of The University of Akron’s Confucius Institute 10 year anniversary we present the Chinese martial arts and folk music performance troupe WuLin HanYun featuring students and teachers from across China. WuLin HanYun travels the world showcasing Chinese performance art, including heart-stopping demonstrations of Tai Chi, Badunjin and Shaolin Swordplay, modern music skillfully performed on traditional instruments such as the Guzheng, and storytelling through intricate folk dance. Organized by the themes of happiness, harmony, and sharing, the performance presents ancient culture in a modern style that is exciting for the entire family.

Join us for the free performance on Saturday, October 27th at E J Thomas Performing Arts Hall, 198 Hill St. Akron. For free tickets contact E J Thomas box office or the Confucius Institute 330-972-2013 or nee@uakron.edu.

Info
The University of Akron's EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall 198 Hill Street, Akron, Ohio 44325 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance, This & That
330-972-2013
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00 iCalendar - WuLin HanYun Chinese Martial Arts & Folk Music - 2018-10-27 19:00:00

Tags

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Monday

October 8, 2018

Tuesday

October 9, 2018

Wednesday

October 10, 2018

Thursday

October 11, 2018

Friday

October 12, 2018

Saturday

October 13, 2018

Sunday

October 14, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe Right Rail