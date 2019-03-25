Welcome to Yelp's Culture Club! Our first ever series dedicated to upping your artsy IQ while meeting some of Northeast Ohio's most interesting arts and culture spots. No art degree needed. Stop and appreciate the brilliance in our backyard and open your eyes to local world-class experiences!

Beginning in March 2019, Yelpers in Northeast Ohio are invited to sign up for one-of-a-kind experiences to open your eyes to new cultural experiences. Learn to vintage swing dance from a champion dancer, experience indie cinema, go behind-the-scenes at the opera and much more!

These events are FREE and open to anyone with a Yelp profile with a real name and clear face photo. We want real people joining us at events!