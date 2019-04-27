YMCA Healthy Kids Day at Beech Creek Gardens!

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Join the Alliance Family YMCA for Healthy Kids Day at Beech Creek Gardens on Saturday, April 27 for a morning filled with family-friendly nature play! Awake summer imagination with fun activities encouraging families to explore the outdoors, be physically active and healthy, and connect with nature. Celebrate Healthy Kids Days with free general admission to Beech Creek Gardens for the public from 9 am to noon. Enjoy wellness activities throughout the morning sponsored by Alliance Family YMCA, including a scavenger hunt, yoga and a vegetable gardening class, plus explore all open areas of Beech Creek Gardens, including the nature playgrounds, Amazing Garden Plant Science Center, hiking trails, and Art in Bloom exhibit. Come kick off the summer with outdoor fun for all ages at Alliance Family YMCA Healthy Kids Day!

Info

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601 View Map
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
330-823-1930
