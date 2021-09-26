Join a yoga class in the fresh air and then stroll the gardens. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. 10:30-11:30 a.m. $12 members, $16 nonmembers. stanhywet.org
Yoga on the West Terrace
to
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions"Meet the Artists: Included But Not Limited To"
-
-
Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsTuscany on Tusc
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"Woven: The Human x Nature Relationship"
-
Saturday
-
Kids & Family Outdoor ActivitiesFall Fun on the Farm
-
-
Kids & FamilyRanger for a Day
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: