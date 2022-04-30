Saturday, April 30, 2022 FREE

Two session options: 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

On Saturday, April 30, 2022, Summit County youth are invited to ACCESS Shelter to learn how your time, talent, and treasure can make a difference in your community! Then, use your time and talents to complete a guided service project that will make a difference for women and children experiencing homelessness. Each child must have a responsible adult on-site throughout the duration of this event. Masks will be required. Registration is required. Register free of charge now! Registration Link: www.access-shelter.org/youth-impact-day