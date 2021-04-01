Youth Impact Month

ACCESS 230 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303

Join us in April 2021!

Youth in Summit County from 4th through 8th grade are invited to participate in ACCESS Shelter’s Youth Impact Month this April!

Students will develop leadership skills through skill-building and community service while making a difference for neighbors facing homelessness.

What: Youth appropriate community engagement curriculum and service projects.

When: Available through the month of April, culminating with Global Youth Day of Service 4/24.

Where: Participate from home or anywhere in your community.

Who: Youth 4th-8th grade (grab a friend…they will want in on the fun!)

How: Register FREE of CHARGE, visit access-shelter.org/events

Questions?

Call Lauren Grossman at 330-376-0997, ext. 209.

