Zentangle: Reverse your Tangle!

Tangle your way through the eight steps of the Zentangle method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns that may increase focus, satisfaction and well-being. This event is facilitated by Leah Levinstein, certified Zentangle teacher. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 7-8:45 p.m. $22. akronartworks.com