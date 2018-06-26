Zentangle: Reverse your Tangle!

Akron ArtWorks Studio 1720 Merriman Rd., Akron, Ohio 44313

Tangle your way through the eight steps of the Zentangle method, an easy-to-learn, relaxing and fun way to create beautiful images by drawing structured patterns that may increase focus, satisfaction and well-being. This event is facilitated by Leah Levinstein, certified Zentangle teacher. Registration is required. Akron ArtWorks, 1720 Merriman Road, Akron. 7-8:45 p.m. $22. akronartworks.com

