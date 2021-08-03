Learn about infectious diseases through the frame of zombie outbreaks from Dr. Tara Smith, a microbiologist, infectious disease researcher and professor of epidemiology at Kent State University during this virtual event hosted by the Barberton Public Library. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Free. barbertonlibrary.org
Zombies (and Infectious Diseases) in Popular Culture
Barberton Public Library 602 West Park Ave., Akron, Ohio 44203
