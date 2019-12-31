Zoo Year's Eve

Akron Zoo 505 Euclid Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44307

Head to the Akron Zoo to ring in the new year. At the stroke noon, celebrate the new year with the family and enjoy special crafts, resolution walls, live music, fun activities and animal encounters. Watch as the ball drops to welcome in 2020. Akron Zoo, 505 Euclid Ave., Akron. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. $8. akronzoo.org

Info

Kids & Family
