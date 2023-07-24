Zoom: The Story of Pro Football

Registration: yes

Short description: Historians from the Pro Football Hall of Fame will describe both the history of professional football and its ties to Northeast Ohio.

Description: Register online, in person, or by phone at 330.896.9074.

This program examines the "museum concept" brought to life through the use of priceless artifacts and historical documents, which illustrates the approach of conveying the history of pro football through these tangible items.

The program includes a discussion on Northeast Ohio's historic ties to professional football and why the Hall of Fame is in Canton, Ohio. The 30-minute program is designed to be highly interactive.

For more information about the Pro Football Hall of Fame: https://www.profootballhof.com/

This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an email with the participation weblink three (3) days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an email address, please contact Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.