This tribute band, the Ultimate Led Zeppelin, performs at Lock 3 with Lady Lyre as a part of the First Friday celebration. Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. $5. lock3live.com
Zoso
to
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Concerts & Live Music
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions“Open (End)ed Show”
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330“Judi Krew: Hoard Couture, Where Art Meets Fashion”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Festivals & FairsMade in Ohio Art & Craft Festival
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Kids & FamilyAkron Pizza Fest
-
Saturday
-
Theater & Dance"Small Engine Repair"
-
-
Events in Peninsula Events in The 330 This & ThatPeninsula Flea at Heritage Farms – Our second socially distanced season
-
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: