Faces of The 330: Class of 2018

The people of The 330 are what make it great to live here.

Their names and faces reflect a wealth of history and culture unique to this region. They help sick children get care, comfort families in times of grief and lovingly restore artifacts from the past.

Whether you’re looking for reliable home remodeling, pain-free dentistry, personalized jewelry or a furry friend, our business owners and leaders know how to help. Their expertise and service transform a simple business transaction into a building block for community.

These are some of the people behind our local businesses and institutions — the proud and talented 2018 Faces of The 330.

The Face of Custom Jewelry   |   Taylor Made Jewelry

The Face of Compassion, Hope & Comfort   |   Ronald McDonald House Akron

The Face of Beef   |   Timber Lodge of Medina

The Face of Modern Dentistry   |   Dr. Mark A. Iati

The Face of Family Legacy   |   Billow Co.

The Face of Animal rescue   |   Humane Society of Summit County

The Face of Aerospace   |   Thomarios’ Specialty Group

The Face of Akron’s Community College   |   Stark State College

The Face of Woodcraft   |   P. Graham Dunn

The Face of Empowerment   |   Akron Urban League

The Face of The Fight Against Addiction   |   County of Summit ADM Board

The Face of Financial Stability   |   New Horizon Federal Credit Union

The Face of Home Design   |   Architectural Justice

The Face of Endodontic Dentistry   |   Dr. Ronald Wolf

The Face of Baker Media Group

