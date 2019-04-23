Faces of The 330: Class of 2019

1 of 18
faces of the 330 LOGO
The 330 is a community of people who care. We care about our history and institutions, our culture and artistry, and our families and friends.
When you put a face on a business or organization, every interaction becomes more than a transaction — it becomes a connection. Whether they’re restoring your heirloom piece of jewelry, finding a retirement home for your loved one or helping you navigate the legal system, these business owners and leaders of The 330 keep us all connected in our quest for a good life.
The 2019 Faces of The 330 introduces you to some of the people who help build our community on expertise, service and caring. Their names and faces reflect a wealth of talent and pride of place that make our region unique.
The Face of Legacy
The Face of Defiant Destination Marketing
The Face of Construction
The Face of Fine Jewelry
The Face of Cosmetic Dentistry
The Face of Retirement Living
The Face of Art for Everyone
The Face of Legal Service
The Face of Schultz Campus for Jewish Life
