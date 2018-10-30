As autumn unfolds, feast your palate on every beer connoisseur’s and foodie’s dream come true — a doughnut-flavored hard cider. Ohio beer drinkers: The wait is over. Let us introduce you to 1911 Established’s Cider Donut.

Just five short years ago, the descendants of George Skiff and Andrew Beak — the men who started Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards in Lafayette, New York, in 1911 — had an idea. Why not use their much-loved apple cider to make a fermented beverage? Before the next harvest was picked, 1911 Established Hard Cider was born.

Located on nearly 1,000 acres, the family-owned orchard contains over 350,000 apple trees, giving them a wide variety to choose from when crafting each release of hard cider from flavors like Tropical to Honeycrisp to the newly released Rose.

Riffing off the cherished cider doughnuts baked daily at the orchards, the family made the wise choice of combining the best of both their worlds to create what would become their Cider Donut hard cider.

While beer and cider drinkers alike have wholeheartedly embraced seasonal flavors, your palate takes a truly unique journey with Cider Donut. Aromas and tastes of cinnamon and brown sugar bring this exciting cider to life by still embodying what cider lovers have grown to adore from the 1911 Established collection — a lush abundance of apple character that is never overpowering yet consistently present. The result is unlike anything you’ve tasted in a cider.

1911 Established Cider Donut is available for a limited time in 16-ounce can four-packs for $10.99 at finer craft beer stops such as Fishers Foods, Acme Fresh Market, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Lizardville and 101 Bottles of Beer on the Wall.