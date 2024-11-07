3 Festive Holiday Pop-Up Bars Near Akron to Visit This Season

× 1 of 4 Expand photos provided by Blitzen’s × 2 of 4 Expand photos provided by Blitzen’s × 3 of 4 Expand photos provided by Blitzen’s × 4 of 4 Expand photos provided by Blitzen’s Prev Next

3 Holiday Pop-up Bars

Blitzen’s

This over-the-top pop-up, located inside Hudson’s Restaurant, is truly a Christmas wonderland — it’s even known to snow! Santa themed chair covers offer festive seating, while a shiny bulb ornament feature wall and a Candy Cane Lane hallway make for perfect photo-ops. For a holly jolly good time, order Santa’s cookies and the Chocolate Candy Cane cocktail ($12), featuring vodka, peppermint and chocolate liqueurs, vanilla cream and a candy cane. Plus, buy a souvenir leg lamp glass to take home cheer. Through Jan. 4, Monday-Saturday, 80 N. Main St., Hudson, hudsonspopupbar.com

Mele Kalikimaka

Add tropical vibes to your holiday season with Tiki Underground’s Hawaiian Christmas-themed Mele Kalikimaka Holiday Pop Up bar. Full of themed crossover decor, such as skulls in Santa hats and snowman Tiki mugs, the island-style atmosphere is one of kitschy Christmas fun. Try themed cocktails, such as the Reinkiller ($13). Made with rum, eggnog, pineapple and orange juices, cinnamon and a mini candy cane garnish, this drink will keep your spirits high. Through Jan. 4, Monday-Saturday, 1832 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, tikiunderground.com

That Christmas Bar & Kitchen

Sip themed cocktails ($12), like a Tinsel Tiki, served in a grass skirt-wearing Santa mug, a Snowglobe Sparkler, served in a snow globe, or a Melted Snowman martini — complete with a smiling marshmallow face — at the rotating That Christmas Bar & Kitchen. New this year, nosh on nibbles such as Grinchy grilled cheese and Christmas in the Caribbean shrimp tacos. Merry signs, presents, snowflakes and ugly sweaters create a festive atmosphere. Through Dec. 23, Tuesday-Saturday, 1649 N. Main St., North Canton, thatpopupbar.com