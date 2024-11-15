× Expand photo provided by M&H Beans Coffee Co. & Roastery

by Sean Rubin, photo provided by M&H Beans Coffee Co. & Roastery and photo provided by UnHitched Brewing Co.

6 Canton Brews to Try

Coffee

M&H Beans Coffee Co. & Roastery

Owned and operated by husband-and-wife duo Hannah and Mike Moyer, M&H Beans Coffee Co. & Roastery is truly a labor of love — sourcing beans from four continents and roasting them in house. Warm up with its medium roast, Dad Speakers Large ‘n Loud Blend ($18), which combines African, Central American and South American coffee beans. It’s very smooth, with rich cocoa notes and a slightly fruity acidity. Also try Mike’s signature Red Eye Rub, which is a mix of coffee and spices that’s great on barbecue. 706 S. Main St., North Canton, 330-691-6368, mhbeans.com

Ohio Roasting Co.

Each order begins with responsibly sourced and sustainably grown beans — from countries throughout the globe, such as Colombia and Ethiopia — roasted in small batches. Grab a bag of Ohio Roasting Co.’s I-77 ORC House Coffee, a medium roast espresso blend ($19) sourced from Central America and Indonesia. Sample a cinnamon roll or honey lavender latte ($4.95-$6.35), savor a seasonal coffee flight ($17), taste an English muffin sandwich ($5.35) or try a new favorite: Ohio Roasting’s maple cinnamon pumpkin latte ($5.75-$6.75). 4870 Frank Ave. NW, North Canton, 330-526-8505, ohioroasting.com

Whole Latte Love Cafe

Find both warm drinks and warm feelings at Whole Latte Love Cafe. A nonprofit that focuses on helping people with disabilities gain training and on-the-job experience, this cafe serves up nibbles and delicious, seasonally inspired hot and iced beverages made from Ch

× Expand photo provided by UnHitched Brewing Co.

erry Blend Coffee Roasters coffee. Nosh on a slice of avocado toast while sipping a java chip frappe, or enjoy a bacon-and-cheese egg souffle while drinking an iced caramel macchiato. Stop by for Whole Latte Love’s toasted marshmallow-flavored coffee: Perfect for a chilly day. 1308 S. Main St., North Canton, 234-360-2233, wholelattelovecafe.org

Beer

Codex Brewing

Expand your beer palate with Codex Brewing. This playful brewery offers a multitude of freshly crafted options, including Animal Farmhouse, a sour saison aged in sauvignon blanc barrels, and Unparalleled Glory, a Christmas ale available in early November. Attend events such as food truck nights and a Books and Brews club. In the mood for autumnal flavors? Try Fall of the House of Butternut, a spiced ale. 6305 Whipple Ave NW, North Canton, codexbrewing.com

Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery

Ever evolving, Paradigm Shift Craft Brewery wants people to look at craft beer differently. Sip Neighbor Girl ($3.50-$24), a Belgian tripel that snagged the bronze medal at the 2018 Great American Beer Festival. Also sample its Herbstbier ($2.75-$19), a German Oktoberfest-style brew with bready notes, or Goat Roper ($2.50-$19), a porter infused with peanut butter and coffee. Another must-try is Hot Brenda ($2.75-$6.25), Paradigm’s house blond ale infused with roasted jalapenos from the brewery’s garden.

128 North Ave. NE, Massillon, 330-880-0008, theshiftbeer.com

UnHitched Brewing Co.

Specializing in rustic, naturally crafted beers, UnHitched Brewing Co. wants to connect local communities with local ingredients. Every component used in its products — including its hops and malts — is sourced from the Midwest and comes from within a 400-mile radius of its taproom. Even the brewery’s yeast blends are custom, from Omega Yeast in Chicago, producing offerings like East Bank ($4-$10) — which tastes of Tootsie rolls and malted milk balls — and Doubletree Yoke ($4.50-$10.50), which boasts flavors of caramel and light fruit. Order from its full menu, which offers pizzas, chicken sandwiches and a brewhouse pretzel ($14), with beer cheese and lager mustard. Pair the latter with Fellowship’s Finest ($4-$10): Notes of dark chocolate, caramel and espresso offer fall flavor. 115 S. Mill St., Louisville, 330-871-8021, unhitched.beer