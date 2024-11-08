Bonjour Flavor

Get a taste of France at Little Blue Pastries & Cafe. Opened in July, the Akron spot serves bear claws, fruit tarts, macarons and egg souffle sandwiches — but its crepes are a must-order. Whether you’re craving savory ham and bechamel or sweet cheesecake cream and brandied cherries, its 11 flavors of fresh Parisian-style crepes are mouthwatering. Savor autumnal flavors with the fall apple pecan crepe ($9), featuring spiced caramel apples, a rich caramel drizzle and a crunchy graham crumble and pecan topping. 1827 Merriman Road, Akron, 234-274-3220, little-blue-pastries-cafe.square.site