White French, a unique salad dressing that originated in Akron, gets top billing July 19. For one night, the Akron RubberDucks rebrand to the Akron White French — and players wear special jerseys — in honor of the condiment. Though Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s was one of the first to serve the garlicky dressing, iterations can also be found at restaurants like Ken Stewart’s Grille and local grocery stores that carry YaYa’s Salad Dressings. Celebrate the beloved local mainstay at a game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels, which also features a fireworks show. A $40 ticket deal includes a blue White French baseball cap featuring the team’s new temporary logo — a smiling, beret-wearing dressing bottle clutching a baguette in its lettuce arms. 330 S. Main St., 330-253-5151, akronrubberducks.com