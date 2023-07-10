Experience Luxury Dining Reimagined at Lanning's: An Iconic Restaurant's Transformation Journey

{SPONSORED CONTENT}

Transforming a Fine Dining Legacy: Lanning’s Restaurant's Spectacular Revamp by the Martins

Lanning's Restaurant, an icon of exquisite dining for over half a century, embarked on a thrilling rejuvenation journey in December 2020. Under the innovative direction of Dean and Bethany Martin, the establishment successfully balanced fresh enthusiasm with a deep respect for its celebrated history. The duo skillfully recrafted Lanning's into a classic yet modern dining destination, where they personally extend their warm welcomes to guests each evening.

The Martin's impactful renovations included a sophisticated overhaul of the dining room that overlooks the picturesque Yellow Creek. They introduced luxurious chandeliers and refashioned the lounge, foyer, and restrooms. The Martin Room, a remarkable event space, now features an engaging mural displaying the Martins amidst local celebrities. Every lavish detail was handpicked by the Martins themselves, right from the comfortable custom chairs to the stunning gold-speckled ceiling paint.

On my visit, I could immediately perceive the meticulous attention to detail. The welcoming staff in polished black tuxedos, a rare and appreciated gesture in today's fine dining scene, escorted my wife and I. Our culinary adventure commenced with Lanning’s sautéed blue crab cakes paired with their unique cocktail sauce. Being an avid crab cake enthusiast, I was pleasantly surprised by the generous crab meat portion. The Caesar salad, infused with anchovies and Parmesan croutons, provided an appealing deviation from the norm. I couldn’t help but admire the croutons' quality – they were freshly made and tantalizingly melt-in-your-mouth.

For our main course, we savored the perfect Chilean sea bass with Dijonaise and house seasoned salt and a robust 20-ounce bone-in rib-eye steak adorned with Lanning's special steak sauce. As a grand finale, we indulged in the sumptuous triple-layer chocolate mousse that was both rich and balanced in flavor.

The menu at Lanning's also boasts enticing starters like Blue Point oysters on the half shell and sautéed escargots. The entrée options include a choice of surf or turf delicacies such as lobster tail and filet mignon. Their award-winning wine list, recognized by Wine Spectator's 2022 Award of Excellence, is a must-visit for wine enthusiasts.

The recent refurbishment of Lanning’s has invited a delightful mix of clientele. The restaurant now caters to diverse tastes and groups – from couples to families and groups of friends. It has emerged as a bustling social hotspot that draws a wide demographic, beyond merely special occasions.

Adding to its charm, Lanning’s hosts live entertainment from Wednesday to Sunday in their newly refreshed Deano’s Lounge. Complete with a jazz-themed mural, the lounge sets the stage for performances by renowned groups like Just Jazz Live, creating an immersive and nostalgic experience for guests.

With its redefined opulent ambiance, Lanning's Restaurant continues to be a symbol of dining grandeur, serving tantalizing cuisine in a luxurious setting that ensures a loyal, returning clientele.

Visit us at 826 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Bath, or explore our offerings at lannings-restaurant.com