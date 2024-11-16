Good Fortune: Canton’s Hot Spot Redefining Dining with Local Flavors and Creative Cocktails

× 1 of 3 Expand provided by Good Fortune × 2 of 3 Expand provided by Good Fortune × 3 of 3 Expand provided by Good Fortune Prev Next

One innovative dish at new Canton hot spot Good Fortune, a beef tartare made with house mayonnaise, pickled raisins, onion relish and chives — served with mimolette cheddar chips — presents a unique blend of fat, acid and salt.

“It is the perfect vessel to scoop the tartare, which has a nice fattiness, has a nice acidity to it,” says Alex Fisher, the bar, lounge and restaurant’s co-owner, of the cheese-derived chips. “It’s literally like an elevated Cheez-It.”

Fisher, a fourth-generation member of the Fisher family — owners and operators of Canton’s Fishers Foods grocery stores — opened the inventive hangout in late August with his close friend, Posture Apparel clothing line owner Ali Malka. It’s the successor to an acclaimed series of supper club dinners hosted by Malka, Fisher and Akron-native chef Roman Moretti in 2023 and 2024. Four-course meals with wine pairings and signature cocktails, the suppers were held in restaurants such as Fronimo’s Downtown and Thai Lanna & Sushi Bar. Now, the team has its own space.

“It’s a cultivation of collective ideas and principles cemented in seasonality, food, local ingredients, as well as makers and creators alike,” says Fisher. “We wanted to create a space that could bring everyone together.”

Expand provided by Good Fortune Expand provided by Good Fortune Expand provided by Good Fortune Expand provided by Good Fortune

Savor a rotating menu built on locally sourced ingredients from close-by purveyors, such as Baker’s Fresh Produce & Honey in Wadsworth — currently raising a flock of chickens for the restaurant — and Tierra Verde Farms in Deerfield, from which Good Fortune sources meat, eggs, honey and other ingredients. Moretti crafts elevated, nostalgic dishes, with a focus on seasonality. Current offerings include a cabbage and carrot Caesar salad, beef with pumpkin mole, onion jam and crispy sage and a pickled mix — featuring cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, celery, turnip, apricot, radish and more.

“We’re trying to showcase ingredients in a different light but also showcase our backyard,” Fisher says. “Ohio has an abundance.”

Good Fortune’s half chicken remains on its most recent menu, albeit with a new flavor profile. It’s served with a novel take on kimchi, made with cabbage and apple for a mellower taste.

“If you’ve ever had kimchi before, it’s definitely got that acidic and spicy kind of bite. It can be, sometimes, a little bit more on the aggressive side with the pickles. So, we actually added local apples to it, and chef ferments it all together, so you kind of get that little bit of a sweetness factor,” Fisher says. “We’ve been taste testing like crazy, and I’m begging him every day to let me take some home.”

The bar pours unique cocktails created by Marlin Hauff, such as He Who Walks Behind the Rows, a charred corn old-fashioned, and Canton Low Life, a Little Kings beer — produced in Cincinnati — with amaro and lemon. Guests can also sip natural wines, made with natural and sustainable practices. In the lounge space, decked out with comfortable chairs and couches, patrons are encouraged to mingle. Good Fortune hosts events, such as pop-ups, and plans to launch a supper club — featuring wine or cocktail pairings and a chef-created, multi-course meal — in December.

“We’re lucky to be who we are, we’re lucky to have who we have, and we’re lucky to just be here now,” Fisher says. “The luck came through … us meeting each other at the right times, the right place, to be able to create something so special like Good Fortune.”

337 Cleveland Ave. NW, Canton, 330-639-1023, bargoodfortune.com