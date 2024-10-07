Kitchen Aid

× 1 of 6 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 2 of 6 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 3 of 6 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 4 of 6 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 5 of 6 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 6 of 6 Expand photo by Deana Petersen Prev Next

Featuring 40 flavors of fudge from Farmhouse Fudge in Utah, honey from Willow Run Apiary in Medina and other unique items from small U.S. companies, Nibble in Medina offers up specialty culinary items for the inspired home chef.

“We are an eclectic shop for the foodie,” says owner Melissa Ziogas, who also owns the Raspberry and the Rose boutique. “You’re gonna see some unusual things in our shop that you won’t find in other places.”

Uncover TikTok famous Bones Coffee Co.’s Electric Unicorn fruity cereal blend, Terrapin Ridge Farms’ bacon aioli, a Taylor Swift-inspired Karma mug, a toadstool cookie jar, PS Seasoning’s Cock-A-Doodle Brew beer can chicken rub and more distinct items in the 4,400-square-foot shop. Browse a variety of cocktail mixers, spirit flavor infusion kits, beer and wine making kits, breadmaking kits, various spices and sauces (including several hot sauces), pasta of all kinds and over 30 types of pickles. Plus, find books, games, decor, accessories and toys — products such as a whiskey-themed board game and a melamine cheese dish make perfect gifts.

Ziogas launched Nibble in late 2017, wanting to fill a niche by providing the area with specialty foods and culinary supplies. Sales soared during the pandemic, while everyone cooked at home.

“We happened to be in the niche at the right time. … People were after supplies and different things you just can’t get at normal groceries,” she says. “The different loves and hobbies people developed during the pandemic I think carried on.”

For fall, find new pumpkin-flavored pasta from Valente Market, a family-owned company based in Virginia. This packaged fettuccine is made with pumpkin powder, imbuing it with an autumnal taste.

“Come Sept. 1, people are going to turn to pumpkin spice everything,” Ziogas says.

Nibble also engages community members through events, such as Ladies Night Out meetups in Medina on select Thursday evenings — including Oct. 17. These lighthearted gatherings include appetizers and cocktail samples, drawing in women of all ages.

The store has ignited passion in aspiring home cooks. Amber Kosek, an employee who has worked for Ziogas for over 10 years, says she’s seen several customers excited to peruse Nibble’s eclectic inventory.

“Many people who have already been cooking or are chefs come in and go crazy over this store,” she says.

229 S. Court St., Medina, 330-952-1200, facebook.com/nibblemedina