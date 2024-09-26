Leaf Season Libations

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

1911 Established’s Candy Corn Hard Cider

If cider is your speed this autumn, New York’s 1911 Established produces arguably one of the most unique offerings on shelves. This month sees the release of its Candy Corn hard cider ($11.99, four-pack 16-ounce cans) — perfect for those with a true sweet tooth. This cider expertly matches the taste of candy corn with a smooth vanilla finish.

Revolution Brewing’s Oktoberfest

Chicago’s Revolution Brewing crafts one of the best American Oktoberfest brews available in the Buckeye State. This Märzen ($10.99, six-pack 12-ounce cans) is just what it should be — bready and subtly hoppy. Caramel malt flavors bring forth a well-crafted brew, ideal for September. Try it with a pretzel at your local celebration.

Shipyard Brewing Co.’s Smashed Pumpkin

While Shipyard Brewing Co.’s Pumpkinhead — a pumpkin-flavored wheat ale — is its most popular option each fall, the Maine brewery has also gained praise for its beer’s bigger and bolder sibling, Smashed Pumpkin ($15.99, four-pack 16-ounce cans). Coming in at a massive 9 percent alcohol by volume, Smashed Pumpkin erupts with essences of nutmeg, cinnamon and clove. It’s pumpkin pie in a can.

Stevens Point Brewery’s Cookies ‘N Cream

Looking for a lighter, dessert-style brew with all the right flavors? Stevens Point has just the beer for you. Cookies ‘N Cream ($9.99, six-pack 12-ounce bottles), a 5.5 percent alcohol by volume delight, hits the spot. Dark roasted malts balance expertly with vanilla and chocolate characteristics to create the ideal light-yet-flavorful stout for the season.

Twin Oast Brewing’s Ship Burner

A fall beer list couldn’t be complete without a local favorite. Consistently making its presence known in northern Ohio, Twin Oast Brewing, a truly breathtaking destination brewery, is located on Catawba Island — and makes some of the state’s best beers. Ship Burner ($10.99, four-pack 16-ounce cans), its year-round porter, boasts a blend of chocolate and coffee flavors that will please any admirers of the style.

Find these drinks at select Giant Eagle, Acme Fresh Market, Heinen’s, Mustard Seed Market & Cafe, Buehler’s Fresh Foods and Fishers Foods locations, as well as your finer craft beer stops throughout the state.