× Expand photo by Cameron Gorman

Since the ‘60s, Maize Valley has been family-owned and -operated. Sitting on 750 acres and housed in a 160-plus-year-old barn, it’s now called Maize Valley Winery and Craft Brewery. Visitors can discover beautiful grounds, especially in the fall — and something for everyone. Sip craft beer, saddle up to a tasting room bar to sample wine and enjoy a meal or a snack in the Tasting Room Cafe.

Maize Valley also hosts seasonal activities throughout the year. From cruise-ins to fall harvest activities, there’s plenty of fun for kids and grown-ups alike.

Adding to its unique profile, the winery grows grapes on the property. Maize Valley primarily focuses on grapes that are French American hybrids, such as frontenac, vignoles and traminette, among others — while also cultivating the Concord grape, native to America. From its grapes to components used in its fruit wines, Maize Valley utilizes local ingredients.

Apple Pie

This wine ($11.99) spotlights white flowers and green apples, with subtle notes of cinnamon and brown sugar on the nose. On the palate, it’s bright and crisp. Finishing with a soft sweetness, there’s just enough acidity to balance it out. Serve it chilled or over ice on a crisp fall evening.

Mad Cow

Bright and floral, this white wine ($11.99) presents notes of Niagara and Muscadet on the nose. It’s clean and smooth on the palate, with an almost viscous note. Full and sweet with notes of pear, apple, honeysuckle and peach, it’s best served chilled or over ice — a perfect fall patio sipper.

Redneck Red

A ruby red with sweet Concord grapes on the nose, this wine ($11.99) is subtle. It lingers on the palate, with notes of raspberry jam and red apple. Enjoy it chilled, on its own or with spicy barbecue fare.