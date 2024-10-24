Seafood Smorgasbord

Big Eye Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

Served in a tabletop wooden ship, a Love Boat entree from Fairlawn’s Big Eye Japanese Cuisine & Sushi Bar provides a savory sampler of the restaurant’s best sushi rolls, sashimi and more. While the classic sushi restaurant offering is usually aimed at a couple on a romantic date night, Big Eye makes it an epicurean dinner for more.

The Love Boat for four ($115.95) is a decadent spread, featuring 24 pieces of nigiri sushi, 36 pieces of sashimi, two regular maki rolls, two special rolls, four miso soups and four house salads — that can be bathed in a house-made ginger dressing.

“We put [in] a lot of fresh vegetables,” says owner Jenny Lin of the dressing. “Orange, apple, celery, carrot, onion.”

Customers can pick their own maki and special rolls. Choose from well-known maki selections, such as California, Philly and Boston rolls. Big Eye creates more than 25 special rolls. The Akron roll contains crab, flying fish roe, avocado, cucumber and a special sauce, while the angel roll includes shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado and spicy crab.

“My favorite one is the dancing dragon. I like eel,” Lin says. “It has shrimp tempura, cucumber … eel and avocado, with the eel sauce on top.”

The sashimi and nigiri cuts are chef-selected and exemplify an assortment of Big Eye’s extensive menu. A mix of tuna, salmon, yellowtail, eel and other fish is usually included — offering diners a surprising, flavorful lineup.

“Every order, we freshly make it,” says Lin.

Whether you’re enjoying the Love Boat with friends, family or on a double date, it presents a delicious opportunity to share a meal. The amount of food, Lin says, is designed to perfectly match the appetites of four people — diners usually polish it off. But could it be a feast for one sushi lover?

“No,” Lin says. “It’s a lot.”

2965 W. Market St., Suite L, Fairlawn, 330-836-4433, bigeyejapanese.com