Sip & Savor

Growing up, Joel Testa’s Italian grandma and great-grandma taught him to appreciate his culture’s food by crafting homemade gnocchi and more. Using his paternal grandmother’s maiden name as a tribute, he is launching Mattioli’s Pizza in July.

The carryout spot, which boasts a 40-plus-seat patio, sells dishes inspired by Testa’s family heritage from Carovilli, Italy — including calamari. Rather than breading and frying the squid, his family recipe calls for sauteing. Mattioli’s serves it with a deep, flavorful red sauce.

“The sauce has a good bite and tang,” says Testa, the owner and CEO of Testa Hospitality Group. “It’s a more elegant dish.”

Another family-inspired item, the antipasto plate, features meats, cheeses, peppers, artichokes, soft breads and more. Dig into elevated pizza shop salads, such as caprese with tomatoes, Buffalo mozzarella and basil, or arugula and Parmesan — his mother-in-law’s recipe. Also enjoy freshly made pasta dishes, Italian paninis, calzones and pepperoni rolls. Desserts, like Sal’s Gelato and zeppolis, doughnut-like balls of fried pizza dough served with Nutella, provide a sweet conclusion.

But Mattioli’s true culinary highlight, of course, is Neapolitan-style pizza. Crafted from house-made dough, it’s hand-tossed by a chef from Italy and cooked in a wood-fired oven, so the crust is light and airy. The pies are sold as four-packs of portable pizza cupcakes, as well as in a 14-inch size. Flavors include cheese; pepperoni; pepperoni and sausage; margherita; pear, Brie, mozzarella, garlic and honey; Buffalo chicken; goat cheese, truffle oil, prosciutto, ricotta, arugula and balsamic glaze — a Testa family favorite; and more.

“With every bite, you smell the truffle oil, then you taste the saltiness of the prosciutto,” Testa says. “It pairs well with the goat cheese and then the sweetness of the balsamic glaze and the freshness of the arugula.”

While drinks such as Italian coffees, limoncellos and seltzers are served at Mattioli’s, slip into the concealed entrance of the neighboring Oak & Olive speakeasy for an artisanal cocktail experience. The complete Mattioli’s menu is available in the new place, which possesses a bourbon-and-cigar lounge atmosphere with charcoal gray-and-black velvet curtains, bookcases and dark tufted leather seating. Reserve a spot in the sultry hideaway, a sister to the nearby 25-seat Watson speakeasy.

The 37-seat Oak & Olive has a full wine, beer, nonalcoholic beverage and martini list. That includes Italian-inspired espresso martini flights, with flavors such as tiramisu, salted caramel, creme brulee and chocolate peanut butter. Like the Watson, which uses artful tools such as a culinary torch and bubble smoke gun, Oak & Olive boasts innovative cocktail presentations. The lounge makes dry ice, flower- or fruit-encased ice and cocktail-infused ice — which enhances your drink as it melts. And, inspired by the drink James Bond orders in “Casino Royale,” the Vesper martini is crafted at your seat.

“It’s a fun way to present a martini,” Testa says.

All of it makes for one memorable night out.

“People are craving authentic new experiences — that’s what we’re trying to deliver,” he says. “To give you a destination … where you can sit back and watch these artisans work.”

1846 Front St., Suite C, mattiolispizza.com; oakandolive.xyz

Updated 7/22/24