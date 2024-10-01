Southern Charm

× 1 of 2 Expand photo by Deana Petersen × 2 of 2 Expand photo by Deana Petersen Prev Next

At the new Vicious Biscuit in Montrose, get creative with your breakfast by slathering on a variety of its jam bar’s spreads and flavored butters. Opened in late June, the first Ohio location of this South Carolina-based chain features around 18 variations of loaded, made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits and other comfort food brunch items. Indulge in cream cheese-filled beignets, hush puppies or fried green tomatoes. Order the Vicious ($12) — a cheddar jalapeno biscuit topped with fried chicken, maple sausage gravy, candied jalapenos and a maple syrup drizzle — for a satisfying taste of the South. 3900 Medina Road, Akron, 330-576-3203, viciousbiscuit.com