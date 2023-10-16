Spooky Sips

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Great Lakes Brewing Co.’s Nosferatu

You can’t let a Halloween season pass by without including Cleveland’s Great Lakes Brewing Co. and its cult classic Nosferatu (four-pack 16-ounce cans, $12.99). This imperial red India pale ale, at 8 percent alcohol by volume, expertly combines piney hop citrus with a smooth malty backbone.

Original Sin’s Black Widow

Utilizing blackberries and freshly pressed New York apples, Original Sin’s Black Widow hard cider (six-pack 12-ounce cans, $12.99) is great for those looking for something different. The fusion of crisp apples and tart blackberries dances well on your palate while also adding a satisfying level of sweetness to balance everything out.

Brewery Ommegang’s All Hallows Treat

For craft beer admirers in search of something on the darker side, Brewery Ommegang has just the ticket. All Hallows Treat (four-pack 16-ounce cans, $15.99) is an imperial chocolate peanut butter stout. This pastry stout captures chocolate peanut butter treats to liquid perfection.

3 Floyds Brewing’s Zombie Ice

Indiana’s 3 Floyds Brewing has grown significantly the past few years, and its latest year-round offering, Zombie Ice (six-pack 12-ounce cans, $14.99), has contributed to its success. As the big brother to the brewery’s most popular beer, Zombie Dust, Zombie Ice is an 8.5 percent alcohol by volume double pale ale that will knock your taste buds into an unforgettable frenzy thanks to its bitter tropical fruit-charged hop bite.