Dine Out This Thanksgiving

Treat your loved ones to a Thanksgiving meal free of worries about underdone birds, burnt stuffing or a sink full of dishes at one of these 330 eateries. Feast on an abundance of choices for every taste, from traditional staples to inventive delicacies, and leave all the prep and cleanup to the pros.

LIST UPDATED Nov. 4, 2019

Come hungry — this buffet is all you can eat. Fill your belly with homestyle Thanksgiving staples including turkey, ham and chicken alongside real mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, a salad bar, house-made bread and more. $21.99 adults, $12.99 kids 3 to 10; 10:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., 1210 Winesburg St., Wilmot, 330-359-5464, amishdoor.com/restaurant

The mighty Cuyahoga River provides a picturesque backdrop for this chef-driven Thanksgiving buffet. Go traditional with slow-roasted turkey, bread stuffing and bourbon glazed sweet potatoes — or mix it up with honey glazed Amish ham or cod with an artichoke and piquillo pepper tapenade. Early birds also have breakfast options like made-to-order omelets and Belgian waffles. Reservations required, $34.95 adults, $19.95 for children 4 to 12, free children 3 and younger; 10 a.m.- 2 p.m., Sheraton Suites Akron Cuyahoga Falls, 1989 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-920-7530, beausontheriver.com

Not everyone likes turkey and stuffing. Order off the regular menu at this casual Canal Fulton restaurant, and sub in Boston scrod or prime rib for a Turkey Day feast that fits your tastes. Meals include a salad and roll, but make sure to save room for house-made pumpkin pie. Reservations required, 11 a.m.-6 p.m., 2223 Locust St., Canal Fulton, 330-854-3600, canalgrille.com

Dress in your finest for the buffet at this elegant event hall. Find all of the traditional dishes, like turkey, ham and mashed potatoes. Reservations suggested, $23 adults, $11 children 5-10, kids 5 and under free; 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 2231 44th St. NW, Canton, 330-493-3463, chateaumichele.com

The buffet at this Wadsworth hot spot is out of this world. It has the full spread from a salad bar to traditional sides like sweet potato casserole to your choice of Yankee pot roast or chef-carved roasted turkey with gravy. And it’s got a sweet final course too with pies, teas and coffee. 201 Center Park Drive, Wadsworth, 330-334-3663, galaxyrestaurant.com

Celebrate gratitude in sophisticated style at this old-fashioned restaurant decorated with ceiling lamps from the former Polsky’s department store in downtown Canton. Find all your holiday faves on the menu, like turkey with stuffing and green bean casserole, along with steaks. Reservations suggested, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 4118 Belden Village St. NW, Canton, 330-493-8239, theoakslakeside.com

Feast your eyes on gorgeous Lake Chippewa while you fill your belly with mouthwatering delights at the Oaks estate that dates back to the late 1800s. Dine on garlic- and sage-rubbed turkey with toasted shallots and bourbon gravy, crab- and shrimp-stuffed salmon and black peppercorn roast beef. 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., 5878 Longacre Lane, Chippewa Lake, 330-769-2601, theoakslakeside.com

Going out on Thanksgiving doesn’t have to mean lining up at the buffet. You can enjoy a sit-down dinner at this Merriman Valley staple. Try a combo of conventional and updated choices from a special menu that includes turkey and stuffing, roast lamb, prime rib and pumpkin sage gnocchi. Top it off with delectable desserts like pumpkin cheesecake and apple raisin cobbler. Reservations suggested. Noon-8 p.m., 1561 Akron Peninsula Road, Akron, 330-923-7999, papajoes.com

Bring the family to one of Akron’s most famous entertainment venues for a sumptuous Thanksgiving feast amid opulent decor. The holiday brunch buffet offers a full salad bar — including nontraditional Chesapeake crab salad and spicy hummus — entree selections from roast turkey to broiled whitefish, tasty sides and delicious desserts. Reservations required, 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., 532 W. Market St., Akron, 330-376-7171, thetangier.com