A Flame-to-Table Feast Recipe

Natalie Spencer
When grilling season approaches, the question often arises: “Can I grill that?” The answer will most likely be yes! Grill your salad, grill your dessert — and grill everything in between. Achieve that classic grill taste on a Caesar salad, then let the flames bring out the natural sweetness of peaches. We’ve kept these four recipes simple because grilling should be fun, not complicated.
Grilled Caesar Romaine
Ingredients
- Hearts of romaine lettuce
- Shaved Parmesan
- Crushed croutons
- Caesar dressing
Instructions
- Cut romaine hearts in half, long ways.
- Place cut side down on a grill set at medium heat.
- Once desired grill marks are achieved, remove from grill.
- Drizzle Caesar dressing over romaine.
- Sprinkle shaved Parmesan and crushed croutons over top.
Grilled Sweet Potato Fries
Ingredients
- 4 sweet potatoes, peeled
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- A few tablespoons fresh cilantro, roughly chopped
Instructions
- Cut potatoes lengthwise into wedges.
- Place wedges into a large pot with cold water. Cover pot and bring to a boil.
- Cook for about 4 minutes or until the potatoes are tender but still able to hold their shape.
- Drain the potatoes.
- Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper.
- Add wedges to grill at medium heat, and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
- Remove from heat, and sprinkle with cilantro.
- Serve with honey mustard dipping sauce.
Garlic Teriyaki Grilled Beef Kebabs
Ingredients
- 1 red pepper
- 1 green pepper
- 1 yellow pepper
- 1 white onion
- 2 pounds sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
- 2 teaspoons minced garlic
Instructions
- Cut all peppers and the onion into 1-inch pieces.
- Stick a skewer through peppers, onion and sirloin, creating a pattern, until skewer is filled.
- In small bowl, mix teriyaki and minced garlic.
- Brush kebabs with teriyaki and garlic mixture.
- Grill kebabs over medium heat, turning often, until all sides of meat are well- browned — about 12 to 15 minutes.
Grilled Peaches with Ice Cream
Ingredients
- 6 Peaches
- Your favorite vanilla bean ice cream
Instructions
- Cut peaches in half.
- Remove the pit with a spoon.
- Place cut side down on grill over medium heat.
- Grill for a few minutes or until grill marks appear.
- Scoop vanilla bean ice cream directly into peach where the pit used to be.