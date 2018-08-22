A Flame-to-Table Feast Recipe

When grilling season approaches, the question often arises: “Can I grill that?” The answer will most likely be yes! Grill your salad, grill your dessert — and grill everything in between. Achieve that classic grill taste on a Caesar salad, then let the flames bring out the natural sweetness of peaches. We’ve kept these four recipes simple because grilling should be fun, not complicated.

Grilled Caesar Romaine

Ingredients

  • Hearts of romaine lettuce
  • Shaved Parmesan
  • Crushed croutons
  • Caesar dressing

Instructions

  1. Cut romaine hearts in half, long ways. 
  2. Place cut side down on a grill set at medium heat. 
  3. Once desired grill marks are achieved, remove from grill. 
  4. Drizzle Caesar dressing over romaine. 
  5. Sprinkle shaved Parmesan and crushed croutons over top. 

Grilled Sweet Potato Fries

Ingredients

  • 4 sweet potatoes, peeled
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • A few tablespoons fresh cilantro, roughly chopped

Instructions

  1. Cut potatoes lengthwise into wedges. 
  2. Place wedges into a large pot with cold water. Cover pot and bring to a boil. 
  3. Cook for about 4 minutes or until the potatoes are tender but still able to hold their shape. 
  4. Drain the potatoes. 
  5. Toss the potatoes with olive oil, salt and pepper. 
  6. Add wedges to grill at medium heat, and cook for about 2 to 3 minutes on each side. 
  7. Remove from heat, and sprinkle with cilantro. 
  8. Serve with honey mustard dipping sauce. 

Garlic Teriyaki Grilled Beef Kebabs

Ingredients

  • 1 red pepper
  • 1 green pepper
  • 1 yellow pepper
  • 1 white onion
  • 2 pounds sirloin steak, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1/2 cup teriyaki sauce
  • 2 teaspoons minced garlic

Instructions

  1. Cut all peppers and the onion into 1-inch pieces. 
  2. Stick a skewer through peppers, onion and sirloin, creating a pattern, until skewer is filled. 
  3. In small bowl, mix teriyaki and minced garlic. 
  4. Brush kebabs with teriyaki and garlic mixture. 
  5. Grill kebabs over medium heat, turning often, until all sides of meat are well- browned — about 12 to 15 minutes.

Grilled Peaches with Ice Cream

Ingredients

  • 6 Peaches
  • Your favorite vanilla bean ice cream

Instructions

  1. Cut peaches in half. 
  2. Remove the pit with a spoon. 
  3. Place cut side down on grill over medium heat.
  4. Grill for a few minutes or until grill marks appear. 
  5. Scoop vanilla bean ice cream directly into peach where the pit used to be.

