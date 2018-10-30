A Full Palette of Autumn Wines

As wine consumers, we tend to follow mother nature in our choice of varietals. Spring and summer find us sipping pinot grigio, chardonnay or rose, while the first chill of fall sends us toward fuller-bodied whites and medium-bodied reds to carry us over until we’re ready for cabernet sauvignon.

The nearly three-month wine harvest season closes in October, when wine-growing landscapes shed the green of warmer months for the yellows, reds and oranges of autumn, just like the oak and maple trees of Northeast Ohio.

To celebrate this year’s wine harvest, here are some standby choices and a few daring picks for the more adventurous.

Dutton-Goldfield 2016 Dutton Ranch Chardonnay | Awarded 94 points from the Wine Enthusiast, this full-bodied 100 percent chardonnay from the Russian River appellation in California is a real sleeper with a classic mix of fruit and spice and a creamy texture and mouthwatering finish. Enjoy aromas of a wide array of fruit, especially pear, and the toasty feeling of nuts mingled together that offer warmth on a chilly fall day.

Montevina Barbera | When is the last time you tried a barbera? This Italian grape produces a food-friendly wine that has been around longer than cabernet. Its deep color looks like it would be heavy and tannic, but instead it creates a rich medium-bodied wine that has a softer fruit flavor, like strawberry and sour cherry. The Montevina Barbera from Amador County, California, has aromas of black cherry and toffee with the taste of dark cherry and toasty graham crackers. It pairs well with fall faves like mom’s meatloaf, beef stew, meatballs or a seasoned sausage hot off the grill.

D66 Grenache | Grenache is a perfect varietal for fall. Whether it’s from France, Spain, Australia, Italy or the U.S., you will not find a more approachable grape. The raspberry and clove flavors will be present in each, along with a hint of dried strawberry and herbs. In France, “départements” are administrative divisions, similar to counties in the U.S. Department 66 took its name from the “département” it resides in, deep in the southwest corner of France, just two hours east of Barcelona, Spain, wedged between the Pyrenees mountains and the Mediterranean coast. This vibrant grenache blend is made from 60-year-old vineyards that produce rounded edges and a long finish, rated 93 points by international wine critic Robert Parker.

Barossa Valley Estate GSM | If you like grenache but want a little more, try a blend — specifically a grenache, syrah and mourvedra blend. This affordable and quaffable selection from Australia is more opulent with additional spice flavors.

Sledgehammer Zinfandel | Red zinfandel is often called “fall in a glass.” This grape is a favorite of novices and experienced wine drinkers alike, thanks to its versatility and drinkability. The lower-alcohol styles simmer with notes of spice and pepper, while the richer, higher-alcohol styles bring in notes of cinnamon, chocolate and tobacco.