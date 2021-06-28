Another Round

× 1 of 3 Expand Ryanne Locker × 2 of 3 Expand Ryanne Locker × 3 of 3 Expand Ryanne Locker Prev Next

Get a good drink at these newer Cuyahoga Falls spots.

Divine Food Spirits Wine

This restaurant that opened in December has a wide selection of wine and craft cocktails, along with from-scratch casual and upscale fare like a crisp portobello sandwich or shrimp divine with garlic butter and lemon beurre blanc. Drink This: The Saint cocktail ($13), made with jalapenos and fresh-squeezed blood orange juice, kicks up your sip. Dine-in or takeout, 2752 Hudson Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, 234-334-4400, divinefoodspiritswine.com

Magna Wine Boutique

With a goal of making wine tastings approachable, Magna curates high-quality wine by the bottle and tastings for $20 per person, with to-go options for both from this second location that opened in January. Join the wine club for a pair of bottles tailored to your taste each month. Drink This: Magna Wine Collection’s Chardonnay Select ($24.99 bottle) brings signature luscious flavors of toasted hazelnut and citrus fruit. In-person or online, 2115 Front St., Suite A, Cuyahoga Falls, 330-849-5946, magnawineboutique.com

Ohio Brewing Co.

Choose from myriad year-round and rotating beers, such as German ales, Irish red ales, lagers and more at this spot that opened in 2019. Pair what’s on tap with a pizza made with spent grains from the brewing process. Drink This:Verich Gold ($6), a German Kolsch-style ale, is a light quaffable brew with a soft malt flavor. Dine-in, takeout, curbside pickup or delivery, 2250 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 234-208-6243, ohiobrewing.com

Vinifera Wine-to-Whiskey Bar

Equipped with an enomatic system that keeps wine fresh and unoxidized, this spot that opened in November offers over 100 wine options and over 100 whiskey choices. Also find whiskey and bourbon cocktails and artisan crostinis. Drink This:Try the Heaven’s Door Double Barrel ($15), a nod to Bob Dylan’s “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” as an ounce-and-a-half pour on the rocks or neat, and taste notes of butterscotch, dark chocolate and spice. Dine-in, takeout or curbside pickup, 3236 State Road, Unit A, Cuyahoga Falls, 234-571-0233, viniferawinebar.com