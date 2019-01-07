Beautiful Breakfast Bowl Recipe

× Expand Natalie Spencer

TotalTime | 15 minutes

Makes | 1 bowl

They say you eat with your eyes, and with smoothie bowls, that couldn’t be truer. These colorful concoctions have grown in popularity over the years not only for their health benefits but also for how easy they are to create. With New Year’s resolutions looming, there is no better time than right now to try your hand at this totally Instagramable dish. You deserve to eat pretty food.

Ingredients

1/2 cup coconut milk

1 cup coconut water or almond milk

2 cups frozen mixed berries

2 large frozen bananas

1 tablespoon flaxseed meal

2 tablespoons honey

3/4 cup old-fashioned rolled oats

Optional toppings*

Fresh berries or other fruit

Nuts

Coconut

Granola or cereal

Cocoa nibs ordark chocolate

Instructions

1. Combine all smoothie ingredients in a blender.

2. Blend until completely smooth.

3. Pour into desired bowl. If you would like a thicker consistency, put it in the fridge for 30 minutes.

4. Run the back of a spoon over the mixture toflatten slightly.

5. Place desired toppings on top. For a restaurant-stylelook, place toppings in straight lines next to each other.

*Toppings used in image are strawberries, blueberries, banana, dragon fruit and almonds.