Best Adult Lemonade Stand

Best Adult Lemonade Stand: The Sangria Stand

Relaxing with a glass of wine isn’t always as good for us as it feels. But the Sangria Stand in Massillon helps us unwind guilt free with its vitamin-loaded Power C sangria.

All of owner Dori Heck’s better-for-you sangrias start by replacing added sugars with fruit juices or soda water and mixing in more fruit for extra nutrients. In response to the coronavirus pandemic, she created Power C that has a citrus liqueur to complement its moscato base — plus mangoes, cherries and pears for an immunity boost. “Our Power C has 78 percent of your daily vitamin C,” Heck says. “People like it because it feels good.”

Her 10-plus rotating flavors can be ordered in to-go pitchers, by the glass at her shop or in bundles with her boutique items, including graphic T’s and boho room decor. The pina colada — made with coconut rum and chunky cold-pressed pineapple juice that’s good for the respiratory system —has quite the following.

“That one gets me in trouble,” Heck says. “I can drink the whole pitcher. It tastes so good.”

39 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, 330-265-6821, facebook.com/thesangriastand

