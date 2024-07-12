Best Bus Trip

× 1 of 3 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 3 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 3 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

A stylized tiger growls on the side of a school bus splashed with a graffiti artist’s colorful mural — also featuring a dabbing chef. It might look like a rolling art piece, but it houses Khaao Macha, an Indian fusion “resto bar” serving a wide range of Indian cuisine and culinary mashups.

“I’m a South Indian. From Hyderabad. My chef is a North Indian, from Bombay,” says Nikki, the owner. “We cook top to bottom.”

While Khaao Macha’s brick-and-mortar location can be found in the Radisson Hotel Akron/Fairlawn, its bus sells fusion fare at events and Blossom Music Center concerts — including Luke Bryan July 12.

“It can be Indo-American with burgers, Indo-Mexican with Indian tacos or Indo-Chinese with fried rice and noodles,” Nikki says.

Try the strawberry lassi ($5), samosas or Chinese bhel ($6) — made with crispy noodles, sauces and vegetables. Nikki recommends the popular Dahi Ki kebab ($10), made with ricotta, yogurt, Indian spices, peppers and onions. It’s coated with vermicelli and served with a tomato chutney — an element he switches up.

“To make that dish rich,” he says, “we make a chutney with pears or different fruits.”

This year, Khaao Macha won best food awards at both Cincinnati’s Asian Food Fest and the Cleveland Asian Festival. Nikki is gearing up for more victories.

“I am going to win other festivals,” he says. “It’s that gut feel because I know I am different from others. People like that difference.”

330-576-3096, khaaomacha.com