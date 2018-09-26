Best Farm-Fresh Meats

× 1 of 2 Expand Austin Mariasy × 2 of 2 Expand Austin Mariasy Prev Next

EDITORS’ PICK: The Farmer’s Rail

1572 N. Cleveland Massillon Road, Bath

Calling the Farmer’s Rail a farm-to-plate operation isn’t just lip service. For more than a decade, Jeff and Melanie Brunty have sustainably raised Brunty Farms cows, chicken, pigs, lamb, turkeys and rabbits by allowing the livestock to roam pastures and eat feed free of genetically modified organisms. But after months of extensive care, their livestock would get slaughtered and butchered off-site. Since February, the Bruntys have taken back quality control by butchering animals at their new Farmer’s Rail artisan meats shop. “We’ve done all the hard work as far as no MSGs, no nitrates, no antibiotics,” says Melanie, owner and operator of their Cuyahoga Valley National Park, Medina and Ashland farms. The plantation-style store sells traditional cuts, unique creations like a beef Philly cheesesteak sausage and goods from fellow local food makers such as Summit Croissants. With workers abuzz chopping meat and filleting fish, it’s easy to see the food is prepped with extra care that makes a difference in taste. “People go, That was the best pork chop, and it’s fun to explain it’s because that pig was raised outside running around,” says Melanie. thefarmersrail.com