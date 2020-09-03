× 1 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 3 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

Best Fresh Taco Tradition: Emi’s Taqueria

You can get tacos that are just like the ones sold on street carts in Mexico — without leaving your car. Emilia Medina, who emigrated from Mexico, uses family recipes to craft street tacos, chili rellenos and tamales for her Emi’s Taqueria drive-thru in Medina.

“My sisters sell tacos in Mexico. It’s very important everybody know my family tradition,” she says.

Emilia uses her sister’s treasured recipe for the al pastor tacos. She starts by marinating pork in mild achiote and guajillo peppers, lime juice, pineapple and seasonings for 24 hours. She grills it and piles it atop a corn tortilla, specially made by Cleveland’s Tortilleria La Bamba. It’s served with cilantro, onions and a side of house salsa for a flavorful, juicy dish. “You get a little pineapple burst,” says general manager Jose, who is Emilia’s son.

They serve American Mexican food too, but Emilia has happily seen customers shift from crispy beef tacos to street tacos — and she’s delighted to share her culture.

“I keep my family and traditional food in my heart,” she says. “I like it when somebody enjoys one taco, and I see their faces. It’s keeping me happy.”

249 Lafayette Road, Medina, 330-722-7528, facebook.com/emistaqueria