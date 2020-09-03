Best Long Afternoon

Best Long Afternoon: Leo’s Italian Social

Leo’s Italian Social’s 3,000-square-foot patio is built for lingering. With bocce ball and string lights, the Front Street-facing spot has a laid-back, festive ambiance akin to Italian sidewalk cafes. “It’s a blend of elegance, loud music and high energy,” says owner Bret Adams, whose wife is Sicilian and was inspired by Old World charm.

For an alfresco feel, retractable windows merge the indoor bar with its patio counterpart. Grab $5 wine or $4 drafts during a daily 3 to 6 p.m. happy hour. There’s also wood-fired pizza or Italian bites like mussels pepperonata to pass around your family. “We’re Italian, so if you have a group and celebrate something, we can accommodate that,” he says.

From live music to games, there are plenty of ways to spend an afternoon. Try a bar game that starts with a limoncello shot — an Italian lemon liqueur that cleanses the palate after a meal — in a glass made from ice. Then throw your ice glass at a bell on the patio and see if you can ring it.

“If you hit it, the bell rings and everybody claps,” Adams says. “We want people to be social and have fun.”

2251 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-400-4427, leositaliansocial.com

