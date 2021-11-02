Morning Sugar Rush

× 1 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 2 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 3 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 4 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton × 5 of 5 Expand Tylar Sutton Prev Next

A line snaking through the farm market, and sometimes out the door, at White House Fruit Farm is often for one legendary item: a box of blueberry doughnuts.

Find 40 flavors of doughnuts including red velvet, mixed berry and chocolate iced, but the blueberry is what has people driving to Canfield from as far as 50 miles away. Since the ‘80s, the farm has been offering blueberry doughnuts, and now they’re requested for big events like weddings and six dozen were even ordered by Ohio native NFL player Jim Cordle before his New York Giants 2012 Super Bowl win.

The doughnuts start with blueberry filling mixed into a batter and fried in a doughnut machine. While they’re still hot, they’re dunked in a blueberry icing. The result is a dense blueberry cake doughnut with a generous coating of sweet blueberry icing.

“They have a wonderful flavor and very thick icing,” says owner Debbie Pifer.

To keep up with demand, bakers make up to 1,500 dozen fresh daily during the farm’s busy fall season.

“It takes a lot of hands,” says Pifer. “They’re made with love by a special crew.”

9249 Youngstown Salem Road, Canfield, whitehousefruitfarm.com