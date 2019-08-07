Best Natural Boost

We can all feel drained. For a healthy homemade pick-me-up, new mom Ariel Myers tried to emulate energy-boosting superfruit acai bowls she had in Hawaii and California.
While her first was too runny, she eventually found apple juice, strawberries, bananas and acai made for a perfectly creamy smoothie base. In 2017, her discovery became Sandy Bottom Bowls food trailer — the first mobile business to serve acai smoothie bowls in Greater Akron."[It's] like soft serve ice cream but made out of fruit," says the Cuyahoga Falls resident. Myers frequents the festival circuit where customers can top their smoothies build-your-own style, or choose from menu creations like the No. 1 seller PB&A slathered in peanut butter or the namesake Sandy Bottom Bowl with goji (another superfruit), strawberries, blueberries, bananas, granola and an Ohio honey drizzle. The bowls have become a fave post-workout snack among Elevate Akron yogis, Run Local Akron and other fitness groups. But Myers stresses anyone can be good to themselves by choosing antioxidant-packed acai — that's beneficial for your heart, immune system and weight loss — the next time you need a boost. "I always feel great after I eat it," she says. "I don't need to take a nap."